182 new COVID cases recorded in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 182 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 52,504.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 110 females and 72 males with ages ranging from two months to 93 years.

The cases were recorded in St Ann (41), Kingston and St Andrew (37), St James (33), Westmoreland (17), St Catherine (13), Manchester (12), Hanover, St Elizabeth and St Mary (seven each), Trelawny (five), Clarendon (two), St Thomas (one).

No deaths were reported during the 24 hour period, therefore the death toll remains at 1,182.

Jamaica has 4,025 active cases after 27 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 46,938.

Currently, 142 people are hospitalised; 24 of which are critically ill, while 29 are moderately ill.