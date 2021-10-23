189 new COVID cases in Jamaica, 22 more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths on Friday, bringing the infection total to 88,159 and the virus death toll to 2,175.

The deaths occurred between August 30 and October 21, 2021.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 77 females and 112 males with ages ranging from five months to 98 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (101), Kingston and St Andrew (29), St James (12), St Thomas (nine), Trelawny (eight), Clarendon (seven), Manchester and St Ann (six each), Hanover and St Elizabeth (three each), St Mary and Westmoreland (two each), Portland (one).

The deceased are:

A 60-year-old male from Hanover (previously under investigation)

A 45-year-old female from Hanover

An 89-year-old female from Manchester (previously under investigation)

An 89-year-old male from Manchester (previously under investigation)

A 79-year-old female from St James

A 93-year-old male from St James

An 86-year-old male from St James

An 85-year-old male from St James

A 69-year-old male from St James

A 79-year-old male from St James

An 89-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

An 80-year-old female from Kingston and St Andrew

An 85-year-old male from St Elizabeth

An 89-year-old female from St Elizabeth

A 76-year-old male from St Catherine

An 88-year-old male from St Catherine

An 88-year-old male from Portland

A 65-year-old male from Portland

A 18-year-old female from St Ann

A 79-year-old male from St Ann

A 61-year-old female from Westmoreland

An 81-year-old female from Westmoreland (previously under investigation)

In the meantime, 164 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing total recoveries to 56,435.

Currently, 325 people are hospitalised, 35 of which are severely ill, while 22 are critically ill and 60 are moderately ill.

There are 28,952 confirmed active COVID-19 cases on the island.