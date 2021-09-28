18 COVID fatalities, 312 new virus cases

18 COVID fatalities, 312 new virus casesTuesday, September 28, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Eighteen Jamaicans on Monday became the latest COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the island's virus death toll to 1,859.
Seven of the victims were from Kingston and St Andrew — including four females ages 51, 60, and two 75-year-olds, along with three males ages 68, 70, and 93.
Five victims — including four males ages 35, 57, 76, and 77, and one 41-year-old female — were from St Catherine.
Four of the latest deaths were from Trelawny including two males ages 70 and 82, and two females ages 69 and 79. Two of the deaths from Trelawny were previously reported under investigation.
The other victims were a 60-year-old male from St Ann and a 97-year-old male from Westmoreland.
The deaths were recorded between August 24 and September 26.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said the island recorded 312 new cases of the virus, pushing the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to
83,342.
The new cases comprise 169 females and 143 males with ages ranging from six days to 97 years.
The ministry said 75 of the new cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 64 in St Catherine, 37 in St James, 31 in St Thomas, 21 in Clarendon, 17 in Westmoreland, 14 in Hanover, 13 in St Mary, 10 each in Manchester and St Ann, seven each in Portland and St Elizabeth, and six in Trelawny.
The ministry further reported 239 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 52,531.
There are 28,370 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
