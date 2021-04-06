18 arrested in Westmoreland during yesterday's curfew

18 arrested in Westmoreland during yesterday's curfewTuesday, April 06, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — The police have charged seven of 18 people arrested in Westmoreland yesterday during the all-island lockdown, which seeks to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
The seven people, who were charged with breaches under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) and the Road Traffic Act, have been identified as:
- 24-year-old Zavion Mazline otherwise called 'Hoggy', a fisherman of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril;
- 26-year-old Romario Houde otherwise called 'Monte', a decor man of Whitehall, Negril;
- 20-year-old Ricardo Scarlett otherwise called 'Ka Ka', of Snapper Drive, Whitehall, Negril;
- 25-year-old Khayone McNish of Lilly Crescent, Whitehall in Negril;
- 27-year-old Shanna-Kay Reid otherwise called 'Peppa', of Norman Manley Boulevard;
- 27-year-old Chenile Samuels otherwise called 'Shrimpy', a nail technician of Causeway, Grange Hill; and
- 24-year-old Kerry-Ann Brown, otherwise called 'Toots', of Causeway, Grange Hill all in Westmoreland.
According to the police, between the hours of 4:00 pm yesterday and midnight, a curfew enforcement operation was conducted, during which coordinated vehicular check points were set up along Grange Hill Square, London Square, Toll Gate, the Stewie main road and other surrounding communities in Westmoreland.
The police said a total of 105 vehicles along with 153 people were stopped and checked, and 15 breaches of the Road Traffic Act were detected. Seven tickets were also issued and two motorcycles were seized, the police said.
The police continue to urge Jamaicans to report illegal gathering scheduled to take place during the island wide curfews in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
