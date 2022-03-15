18 new COVID cases in Jamaica, one death reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Monday, March 14, bringing the infection total to 128,418 and total deaths to 2851.

The new cases comprise 12 females and six males, with ages ranging from 10 months to 79 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (seven), St James (six), Manchester (one), Portland (one), St Ann (one), St Catherine (one) and Westmoreland (one).

The deceased is an 89-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew.

There were 108 recoveries in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 79,633.

Currently, 68 people are hospitalised, four of whom are severely ill, while two are critically ill and 10 are moderately ill.

The Health Ministry reported a positivity rate of 5.1 per cent.