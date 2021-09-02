19-y-o accused of stealing bed, mattress

19-y-o accused of stealing bed, mattressThursday, September 02, 2021
ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A 19-year-old boy is to appear before the Spanish Town Parish Court on Tuesday, September 7 to answer to burglary and larceny charges following an incident on Bombax Avenue, Eltham Park in Spanish Town, St Catherine.
The police said Omarrio Prince of Waterloo Lane in the parish allegedly broke into a house by removing window blades and stole several items including a bed, a mattress and items of clothing.
The incident happened on Saturday, August 21, 2021, about 8:00 pm.
