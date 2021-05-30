19-y-o charged after allegedly stealing liquor

PORTLAND, Jamaica — Nineteen-year-old Kagon Gibson, a labourer of Snow Hill district in Portland has been charged with house breaking and larceny after he allegedly broke into a house in his community and stole liquor last year.

Reports are that the complainant, who is the caretaker for her cousin's house, securely locked the house and went away. However, on her return a month later she discovered that the culprit cut open a bedroom glass, entered and stole a quantity of assorted liquor.

The incident happened on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 about 11:00 pm.