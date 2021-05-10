19-y-o charged after confessing to shop breaking, say police

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — A young man, who the police said confessed to robbing a business place in Manchester, has been charged with shop breaking and larceny.

He is 19-year-old Trevon Wright, otherwise called ‘Der Der’ of Warwick district in the parish.

Reports are that on Thursday, April 22, the complainant securely locked up her business place and went home. On her return, she discovered that it was broken into and several items were stolen.

The matter was reported to the police who apprehended Wright after conducting investigations. He was charged after allegedly confessing to the crime, the police said.