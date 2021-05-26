19-y-o charged after firearm, lottery scamming paraphernalia found at home

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A St James teenager was arrested and charged today following the seizure of a homemade firearm along with ammunition in Farm Hill in the parish.

The police said 19-year-old Keyano Dixon, who is of Porto Bello district in the parish has been charged with breaches of the Law Reform (Fraudulent Transactions) (Special Provisions) Act

Lawmen said that about 7:00 am, an intelligence-driven operation which involved several units within the St James Division searched a house occupied by Dixon, where lottery scamming paraphernalia were found.

The police said during the search of the yard, a homemade shotgun with four 12-gauge cartridges was found buried at the fence line.

The police said investigations relating to the seizure of the firearm are ongoing.

According to the police, the most recent seizure brings the tally of firearms seized in the parish to 58 and ammunition to approximately 1300 since the start of the year.