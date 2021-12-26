19-y-o charged after robbery at Clarendon store

CLARENDON, Jamaica – Nineteen-year-old Damion Lewis otherwise called 'Benji' of Effortville, Clarendon has been charged with robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property following the robbery of a store on Main Street in the parish on November 11.

Reports are that Lewis and two other men allegedly entered the store posing as customers. One of the men then pulled a firearm and robbed the workers of a quantity of cellular phones and laptops valued approximately $200,000.

The police say Lewis was arrested on Thursday, December 23 after an operation was carried out in Effortville. According to reports, Lewis attempted to dispose of a cellular phone during the operation but was accosted and the cellphone retrieved.

The cellphone was an iPhone 11Pro Max with an IMEI number matching one of the phones that was stolen. Lewis was charged following an interview in the presence of his attorney.

His court date is being finalised.