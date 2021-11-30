19-y-o charged with murder

19-y-o charged with murderTuesday, November 30, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A 19-year-old steel worker, Dante Dunwell, has been slapped with multiple charges in connection to the murder of Kevin Livermore in Kingston.
According to the police, Dunwell has been charged with murder, illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.
The police said that about 12:45 pm, Livermore was standing at a bus stop at the intersection of Palm Lane and Olympic Way.
Dunwell reportedly walked up and opened gunfire at him.
Livermore fell to the ground and Dunwell escaped.
The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
