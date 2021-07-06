19-y-o held on firearm, wounding charges

19-y-o held on firearm, wounding chargesTuesday, July 06, 2021
|
ST THOMAS, Jamaica— A teenager was among two men who were arrested after a St Thomas man was shot and injured on the way to purchase coal in his community in Seaforth on Monday, June 21.
Nineteen-year-old Oral James and 33-year-old Delroy Miller have been charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
The police said that about 3:10 pm, Miller and James fired several shots hitting the complainant. The police were called and the complainant was taken to the hospital where he was treated.
The police said Miller was arrested after he reported on condition of bail at the Harbour View Police Station on Thursday, July 1.
The men were charged jointly on Monday, July 5 and are scheduled to appear before the St Thomas Parish Court on Wednesday, July 14.
