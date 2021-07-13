19-year-old charged in Rum Lane double murder

KINGSTON, Jamaica– Detectives assigned to the Kingston Central Criminal Investigations Branch have charged 19-year-old Ronald Williams, otherwise called ‘Bupsy’, with the murder of two men and the injuring of three others, which occurred on Rum Lane in Kingston on Friday, July 2.

Williams, who is from Summerset Avenue, Kingston 16, was charged with two counts of murder, three counts of shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The charges stem from the double murder of 29-year-old Oshoy Watson, a chef of White Plate Meadows in Spanish Town, St Catherine and 25-year-old Ian Reid of Cloverly Road, Kingston.

Reports from the Central Police are that the men were sitting along the roadway about 1:40 pm, when Williams and another man armed with firearms approached and fired several shots at them. The police were summoned and they were taken to hospital where Watson and Reid were pronounced dead and the other three men admitted for treatment.