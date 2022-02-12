19-year-old wanted for shooting death of Jamaican teen in Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Canada - Police investigators have identified the triggerman behind last week's shooting death of 14-year-old Jamaican-born Taffash Riley in Mississauga, Ontario.

He has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Moncherry-Desir.

A "Canadian-wide warrant" has been issued for him, the Peel Regional Police stated in a release on Friday, a copy of which was obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

Moncherry-Desir is wanted on a charge of manslaughter in relation to the Taffash's death, circumstances of which are still unknown to date.

"Michael Moncherry-Desir should be considered armed and dangerous. If observed, do not approach and call police immediately," the Peel Regional Police said in a release obtained by OBSERVER ONLINE.

It added: "Michael Moncherry-Desir is strongly encouraged to seek legal counsel and turn himself in to police."

Police also warned that anyone found assisting or harbouring the suspect will be charged accordingly.

Taffash's brother issued a statement to Canada's CTV News on Friday, disclosing that the family did not know the suspect.

Canadian media have reported that the Peel Regional Police were called to an apartment building located at 7170 Darcel Avenue in Malton around 9:00 pm on February 1.

Cops were called in after a resident found Taffash suffering from a gunshot wound in the stairwell on the third floor. It is said that medical personnel pronounced her dead at the scene.

Taffash was a grade nine student at Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School.

The 14-year-old, who was originally from the St Andrew community of Wilton Gardens, popularly known as Rema, migrated to Canada with her family in 2012.

A fundraising initiative had been set up to assist family members to return her body to Jamaica for burial.

Investigators continue to ask anyone with information on the murder, that may have surveillance footage or dashcam video that may have captured the moments leading up to, during, or after the incident, to contact them 905-453-2121 extension 3205.

Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca