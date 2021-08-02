191 new COVID cases, four more deaths

191 new COVID cases, four more deathsMonday, August 02, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday reached the 1,200 mark following the confirmation of four additional deaths.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths included two persons from Westmoreland, an 84-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman; as well as a 73-year-old man from Hanover and an 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.
The country also recorded 191 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53,428.
Of the newly reported cases, there were 104 females and 87 males with ages ranging from three months to 84 years.
The cases were recorded Westmoreland (45), St James (39), Kingston and St Andrew (31), St Ann (16), Manchester (15), Hanover (12), St Mary (10), Trelawny (six), St Thomas, Clarendon, St Catherine (five each), and Portland (two).
The country also recorded 39 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 47,040.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy