191 new COVID cases, four more deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica's COVID-19 death toll on Sunday reached the 1,200 mark following the confirmation of four additional deaths.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the four deaths included two persons from Westmoreland, an 84-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman; as well as a 73-year-old man from Hanover and an 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

The country also recorded 191 new cases bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 53,428.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 104 females and 87 males with ages ranging from three months to 84 years.

The cases were recorded Westmoreland (45), St James (39), Kingston and St Andrew (31), St Ann (16), Manchester (15), Hanover (12), St Mary (10), Trelawny (six), St Thomas, Clarendon, St Catherine (five each), and Portland (two).

The country also recorded 39 recoveries bringing the number of recoveries to 47,040.