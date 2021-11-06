19 dead, three injured in Mexico highway accident

19 dead, three injured in Mexico highway accidentSaturday, November 06, 2021
|
MEXICO CITY, Mexico (AFP)— At least 19 people were killed and three injured Saturday in an accident on the highway that connects Mexico City with the central city of Puebla, authorities said.
The crash occurred at midday when a cargo truck crashed into several vehicles at a toll booth on the highway. Some of the vehicles caught fire after the impact.
"When crossing the toll booth, the truck dragged six vehicles, causing the death of 19 people and 3 injured. Among the deceased is the driver," the federal highway authority, CAPUFE, said in a statement.
Those injured had been transferred to hospital, the statement said.
CAPUFE also said it was working to remove the vehicles involved in the accident. That section of the highway had been closed to traffic.
The 110-kilometre (68-mile) highway is used by a large number of cargo trucks.
