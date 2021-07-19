19 men from Maverley, Washington Gardens listed as persons of interest

19 men from Maverley, Washington Gardens listed as persons of interestMonday, July 19, 2021
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The police have listed 19 men as persons of interest in multiple investigations across the St Andrew South police division.
The men named are said to be from the Maverley and Washington Garden communities in St Andrew. They are being urged to turn themselves in to the Hunts Bay police by 3:00 pm, Monday.
The persons listed are:
Maverley
· Maurice Lawson otherwise called 'Cat', of Campden Crescent, Kingston 20.
· Richard Anglin otherwise called 'Oh Oh', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20.
· Rohan Anglin otherwise called 'Anchie', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20.
· Shamar James otherwise called 'BlackBerry', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20.
· Oniel DaCosta, otherwise called 'Lini', of Denver Crescent, Kingston 20
· Shane Peddie otherwise called 'Evil' of Field road or 17 Oakwood Avenue, Kingston.
· Azeem Prince of New Barnett Avenue, Kingston.
· Collington Anderson otherwise called 'Charlie' of Clarion Ave, Kingston.
· A man known to the police as 'Becky' of Mobberly Avenue, Kingston.
· Marvin Edwards of Mobberly Avenue, Kingston.
· Curtis Eldemire Junior otherwise called 'Mousie', of Dorien Avenue, Kingston.
· Sean Young
· A man known to the police as as 'Marro'.
· A man known to the police as 'Daniel'.
· A man known to the police as 'Killi Killi'.
· Shaniel, who is otherwise called 'Links'.
Washington Gardens
· A man known to the police as 'Zidan'.
· A man known to the police as 'Chubby'.
· A man known to the police as 'Yaya'.
The police also urged anyone with information who can help them locate or contact any of the individuals listed; to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876-923-7111, the police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.
