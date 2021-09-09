19 more COVID deaths, 511 new cases

19 more COVID deaths, 511 new casesThursday, September 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 511 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 74,007, and virus death toll to 1,685.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 302 females and 209 males with ages ranging from three months to 104 years.
The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (130), St Catherine (100), St Thomas (64), Clarendon (56), St Ann (35), Manchester (34), St Elizabeth (32), St James (26), Westmoreland (20), St Mary and Hanover (five each), and Trelawny (four).
The latest deceased comprise:
· An 80-year-old male from Manchester
· An 89-year-old male from Manchester
· A 19-year-old female from Manchester
· A 50-year-old male from Manchester
· An 80-year-old female from Manchester
· A 53-year-old male from Manchester
· A 77-year-old male from Manchester
· A 70-year-old male from Manchester
· A 56-year-old male from Manchester
· A 46-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· An 84-year-old male from St Elizabeth
· A 76-year-old male from Westmoreland
· An 80-year-old male from Westmoreland
· A 60-year-old female from St Catherine
· A 64-year-old female from St Catherine
· A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
· A 56-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew
· A 57-year-old female from St James
· A 71-year-old male from Trelawny
Jamaica has 22,615 active cases after 96 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,231.
Currently, 740 people are hospitalised, 124 of which are severely ill, while 52 are critically ill and 149 are moderately ill.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy