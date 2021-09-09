19 more COVID deaths, 511 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 511 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the infection total to 74,007, and virus death toll to 1,685.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 302 females and 209 males with ages ranging from three months to 104 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (130), St Catherine (100), St Thomas (64), Clarendon (56), St Ann (35), Manchester (34), St Elizabeth (32), St James (26), Westmoreland (20), St Mary and Hanover (five each), and Trelawny (four).

The latest deceased comprise:

· An 80-year-old male from Manchester

· An 89-year-old male from Manchester

· A 19-year-old female from Manchester

· A 50-year-old male from Manchester

· An 80-year-old female from Manchester

· A 53-year-old male from Manchester

· A 77-year-old male from Manchester

· A 70-year-old male from Manchester

· A 56-year-old male from Manchester

· A 46-year-old male from St Elizabeth

· An 84-year-old male from St Elizabeth

· A 76-year-old male from Westmoreland

· An 80-year-old male from Westmoreland

· A 60-year-old female from St Catherine

· A 64-year-old female from St Catherine

· A 91-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

· A 56-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

· A 57-year-old female from St James

· A 71-year-old male from Trelawny

Jamaica has 22,615 active cases after 96 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,231.

Currently, 740 people are hospitalised, 124 of which are severely ill, while 52 are critically ill and 149 are moderately ill.