19 people killed by security forces since start of 2022

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Nineteen persons have been killed by members of the security forces since the start of the year.

This was disclosed by Hamish Campbell, the assistant commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM). Campbell was speaking during an INDECOM virtual press conference this morning.

Campbell said the current trend means that the number could climb well past 20 by the end of February as was the case in 2017 and 2018.

“Fatal shootings in the first seven weeks of 2022, from January up to today, stands at 19. In 2021, for the whole of those two months, it was 17 and in 2020 it was 19. February is not yet concluded but there is evidence of the same early increase and pattern to that of the 2017/ 2018 years when by the end of January and February, over 20 had been fatally wounded.

“At the end of 2017 and 2018, totals were 168 and 137 respectively. Nevertheless, despite this shorter-term rise in fatal shootings, there is a longer-term trend and a broader piece of a significant fall in security forces shootings,” Campbell said.

In 2021, 127 people were shot and killed by the security forces and a further 68 were shot and injured. In 2020, there were 115 fatal and 92 non-fatal shootings.

“2021 saw a ten per cent increase in security force fatal shootings over 2020, which equated to 12 more people being killed. The increase in 2021 is the second consecutive year where there has been an increase in fatal shootings. In 2019 there were only 86 persons shot and killed. The year 2020 saw a 30 per cent increase over 2019, but last year (2021) saw a 47 per cent increase over the low of 2019.”

The assistant commissioner highlighted that over 17 years, from 2005 to 2021, there were 3,105 people killed by the security forces. Campbell broke up the 17 years into two parts to make the point that from 2005 to 2013, there were 2,145 people killed. From 2014 to 2021, 960 people were killed, which represents a trend of reduction in fatal shootings.

“(For eight years), shootings per year was always just over or under 100. Those two time frames (2005 to 2013 and 2014 to 2021) represent a 55 per cent reduction in fatal shootings and clearly, this last year, we will not see an increase to ever match what was in the first period. There is some significant change, albeit slow on the Jamaica Constabulary Force culture and practice, primarily in their operations and culture of shootings.”