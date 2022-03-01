19 perish in seven days as road deaths reach 80 — RSU

19 perish in seven days as road deaths reach 80 — RSUTuesday, March 01, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Of the 80 people who have been killed in 72 fatal motor vehicle crashes since the start of the year, 19 perished during the week of February 18-25.
It marks the worst week for road users so far this year.
The figures are contained in the latest statistics released by the Road Safety Unit (RSU) a department in the Ministry of Transport and Mining.
Of the 19 victims during the carnage-filled week, nine were motorcyclists, two were pillion riders and four were pedestrians. These three categories of road users, along with pedal cyclists all belong to the group classified by the RSU as “most vulnerable”. The other four victims were either private motor car drivers or their passengers.
Meanwhile, the RSU is reporting that fatalities and fatal crashes have increased by 16 per cent and 13 per cent respectively this year when compared with the similar period in 2021.
It said there have been 12 fatalities during curfew hours, while fatalities during curfew hours account for 15 per cent of the overall road deaths.
The RSU said that fatalities for 2022 are projected to decrease by eight per cent when compared with 2021.
