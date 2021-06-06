Man killed after traffic accident

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Fifty-five-year-old Oneil Henry, a contractor of Wrights Crescent, Kingston 20 was killed in a traffic accident on the PJ Patterson Highway, St Catherine on Friday, June 4.

Henry was reportedly driving a Toyota Townace motor truck towards Old Harbour, St Catherine when he came upon an area of smoke and slowed down when a Toyota Vitz motor car allegedly crashed into the rear of the Townace.

It is alleged that Henry then exited the vehicle to retrieve a ladder that fell from his vehicle as a result of the impact and was then hit by a Hyundai Tucson motor car.

The incident happened about 2:55 pm.

The police said Henry was assisted to the hospital, where he died.

The drivers of the Toyota Vitz motor car and the Hyundai Tucson motor truck were then tested for alcohol consumption but the results were negative, the police said. They were, however, both warned for prosecution.