69 new COVID-19 cases, one death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 69 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and one death yesterday, pushing the country's total confirmed cases since the outbreak last year to 49,179 and the virus death toll to 990.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is an 86-year-old male from Kington and St Andrew.

The new virus cases consist of 33 females and 36 males with ages ranging from eight months to 91 years.

The new cases were recorded in St Catherine (15), St Ann (10), Kingston and St Andrew (nine), St Mary (seven), Portland (six), St Elizabeth (five), Westmoreland (five), St James (four), St Thomas (three), Clarendon (two), Hanover (two), and Manchester (one).

The ministry said 188 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 27,201. There are 20,613 active cases of the virus.

