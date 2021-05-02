$2.67m worth of compressed ganja seized in Spur Tree

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The police have seized approximately 669 pounds of compressed ganja, estimated to worth $2,676,000, in Spur Tree, Manchester.

Reports are that about 10:45 am yesterday, a narcotics team supported by members of the Manchester Police Division were on operations in the area when they intercepted an International Tipper Truck with two men aboard.

During a search of the vehicle, they reportedly found 13 knitted bags, all containing compressed ganja.

The drugs and the truck were seized and the driver and passenger taken into custody. Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.