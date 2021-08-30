20-y-o Clarendon man charged after attempting to rob cabbie

20-y-o Clarendon man charged after attempting to rob cabbieMonday, August 30, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-year-old Mark Easy of Bustamante Highway in Clarendon has been charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident on Paisley Avenue in the parish on Saturday, August 21, 2021.
Reports from the May Pen Police are that about 10:00 am, the complainant, a taxi operator, was at a taxi stand when four people—three men and a woman—boarded his taxi. Along the journey, the men forced the female from the motor vehicle and placed a gun at the complainant’s head. It is alleged that Easy then took control of the vehicle, however, whilst traveling along Paisley Avenue, there was a tussle between the taxi operator and the robbers and the vehicle crashed into a building.
The complainant managed to escape and reported the matter to the police. Easy was found unconscious inside the motor vehicle by citizens, who took him to the hospital. He was placed under police guard and later charged after he was pointed out as one of the robbers.
The search for the other men continues.
