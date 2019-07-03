20-y-o Kingston 20 landscaper reported missing

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old George Morrison otherwise called 'Shemar' a landscaper of Amsterdam Avenue, Kingston 20 has been reported missing since Monday, July 1.

Morrison is of dark complexion, slim build and about 5 feet 6 inches tall.

Reports from the Matilda's Corner Police are that Morrison was seen at home about 4:50 am. His mode of dress when he went missing is unknown.

Anyone knowing Morrison's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Matilda's Corner Police at 876- 978-6003, Police emergency number 119 or the nearest police station.