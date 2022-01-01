20-y-o McCooks Pen resident facing multiple gun charges

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — Twenty-year-old Romario Thomas, of McCooks Pen in St Catherine was apprehended and charged with wounding with intent, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and shooting with intent following an incident at Greendale Boulevard, Spanish Town in the parish on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Reports are that about 12:20 pm, a man was sitting in a business establishment when he was approached by Thomas who shot him several times. Whilst attempting to escape, Thomas fired several shots at a police officer who was in the vicinity and the fire was returned. The man was transported to hospital where he was admitted. Thomas was later apprehended after he entered a hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.