20-y-o accused with shooting women in Kingston 11

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-year-old Oshane Cephas of South Anderson Crescent, Kingston 11, has been slapped with several charges following an incident on Lagos Drive, Payne Land, Kingston 11 on Tuesday, May 11.

According to the police, Cephas has been charged with two counts of wounding with intent, three counts of shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

The police said that a group of females were sitting along the roadway about 1:00 pm, when the accused and another man, both armed with firearms, opened gunfire hitting two of the ladies.

The others managed to escape injuries. Cephas was later arrested and a caution statement recorded.

The police said that on Friday, May 14, he was subsequently charged following a question and answer session.