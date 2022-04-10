20-y-o arrested after gun found in waist

20-y-o arrested after gun found in waistSunday, April 10, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica – A 20-year-old construction worker has been charged in connection with the seizure of a Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol and a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges in Kingston 11 on Saturday.
Charged is Miguel Turner, also called “Redman” of Back Lane in Spanish Town
According to police reports, law enforcer's from the division's Crime Band team were conducting a snap raid in the Palm Grove Housing Scheme in Kingston 11, when they made the discovery.
Reports indicate that at about 11:20 pm, lawmen were in the area when a group of men saw them and ran. The police gave chase and Turner was held.
He was searched and the weapon and ammunition taken from his waistband.
He was later charged in relation to the seizure.
Turner is currently awaiting a court date.
