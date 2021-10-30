20-y-o charged following shooting of 3 people at Victoria Court

20-y-o charged following shooting of 3 people at Victoria CourtSaturday, October 30, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica–Twenty-year-old Keyshawn Robinson of a Ward Close, Kingston 8 address, was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, wounding with intent and malicious destruction of property by the St Andrew North Police Division.
The charges are in relation to an incident that took place at the Victoria Court Apartment, White Hall Avenue, Kingston 8, on Tuesday, October 12.
Reports are that about 8:30 pm, three people (two men and a woman) were among a group of people at an illegal wake when they were pounced upon by Robinson who opened fire hitting them. The other people in the group escaped unhurt.
The police were alerted and the injured people taken to hospital where they were admitted. Following investigations, Robinson was arrested and placed before an identification parade where he was pointed out. He was subsequently charged after he was questioned in the presence of an attorney.
