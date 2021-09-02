20-y-o suspected hitman charged with multiple Kingston murders

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A 20-year-old suspected hitman has been charged with multiple murders in the Kingston Western Police Division.

He has been identified as Ethan Thompson, a labourer of Walkers Avenue in Gregory Park, Portmore, St Catherine.

Thompson has been charged with the murder of Jermaine Lawson otherwise called 'Flash'; Mark Nation otherwise called 'Cool Face'; and Anthony Barnett otherwise called 'Little T'.

Reports are that about 3:25 pm on Friday, January 15, 2021, Thompson was allegedly among a group of men who opened gunfire killing the three men at the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Rousseau Crescent, Kingston 5.

The police said Thompson was placed in custody after he was shot and injured in the St Andrew South Police Division on Sunday, August 15 and admitted in hospital where he gave his name as Andre Thompson of a Spanish Town Road (McKoy Lane), Kingston 13 address.

According to the police, early information led them to the hospital where Thompson was then placed under police guard.

Following his discharge, he was pointed out during an identification parade and an interview was then conducted which led to Thompson being charged with three counts of murder and illegal possession of firearm on Wednesday, September 1.

He will appear before the St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, September 16 to answer to these charges.

The 20-year-old was also charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm for the Wednesday, May 26, 2021 shooting death of Patrick Dixon on Lincoln Road, Kingston.

Reports are that Dixon was standing on the roadway when armed men alighted from a motor car and opened gunfire hitting him.

Thompson's court date for this matter is not yet finalised.

The police said detectives across multiple police divisions are now coordinating and probing multiple killings as Thompson is suspected to have committed other crimes.