200 new COVID cases, four more deaths in Jamaica

200 new COVID cases, four more deaths in JamaicaThursday, August 05, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday while the island's virus death toll climbed by four in the 24-hour period.
This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 53,839 and the confirmed deaths to 1,211.
The new cases comprise 110 females and 90 males with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.
According to the ministry, 71 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 30 in St Catherine, 26 in St Ann, 24 in St Thomas, 20 in St James, 16 in Manchester, five in Westmoreland, three in Clarendon, two each in Portland and St Mary, and one in St Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, a 69-year-old male from St Elizabeth, a 67-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 26-year-old male and female from Clarendon were the latest deaths reported.
The ministry further reported 26 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,127. There are 5,138 active cases on the island.
ARE WE FLATTENING THE CURVE?
Click here for interactive chart* with details on Jamaica's numbers.
Click here for a look at the numbers globally.
*Data mined from various sources around the world.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy