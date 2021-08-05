200 new COVID cases, four more deaths in Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 200 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday while the island's virus death toll climbed by four in the 24-hour period.

This pushed the total number of confirmed cases on the island since the outbreak to 53,839 and the confirmed deaths to 1,211.

The new cases comprise 110 females and 90 males with ages ranging from three months to 97 years.

According to the ministry, 71 of the cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew, 30 in St Catherine, 26 in St Ann, 24 in St Thomas, 20 in St James, 16 in Manchester, five in Westmoreland, three in Clarendon, two each in Portland and St Mary, and one in St Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, a 69-year-old male from St Elizabeth, a 67-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 26-year-old male and female from Clarendon were the latest deaths reported.

The ministry further reported 26 new recoveries, which pushed the total recoveries to 47,127. There are 5,138 active cases on the island.

