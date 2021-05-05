2021/22 Property Tax payment date extended to June 30

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the date to pay Property Tax has been extended to June 30, 2021.

This means that property owners now have until the extended date to make their payments, before penalties may be applied for the 2021/22 fiscal year, the administration said.

The administration said the extension was granted following discussions with the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

Property owners are being encouraged to utilise one of several convenient alternate options to pay their Property Tax whether online or at tax offices.

The TAJ is reminding the public that Property Tax payments can be made in full, half-yearly or quarterly instalments and that property tax liabilities may be ascertained using the TAJ's online query feature via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.