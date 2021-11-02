204,000 Pfizer vaccines to arrive this week

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Health and Wellness says Jamaica's supply of COVID-19 vaccines will increase by just over 200,000 more doses over the next few days.

According to the ministry, 204,000 doses of Pfizer is expected to arrive in the country on Wednesday, November 3. These vaccines, as previously announced by Minister Dr Christopher Tufton, will be used to inoculate members of the population who are awaiting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The balance will be prioritised for children 12-17 years old.

Yesterday, some 369,000 doses of AstraZeneca arrived on the island at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston. These vaccines were gifted by the Government of Canada.

Meanwhile, 185,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that expired on Sunday, October 31 have been discarded.

The health ministry is reminding persons who are slated for second doses to schedule an appointment via the online portal at www.moh.gov.jm or call the

Vaccination Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663 5683).

Members of the public should take a government-issued identification (school ID for students) or letter from a Justice of the Peace and their vaccination card to their appointments.