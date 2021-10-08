205 additional COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Fifteen of the 16 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Manchester as the country's death toll reached 1,980 on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, seven of the 15 Manchester deaths were women with ages ranging from 34- 96, the other were men with ages ranging from 40- 89.

An 87-year-old woman from St Catherine also died.

The deaths occurred between August 31 and October 6, 2021.

The ministry noted that several of the deaths were previously listed as under investigation.

The country also recorded 205 new cases of the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases on the island to 85,680.

There are currently 29,168 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.

Of the 25 new cases, 118 are females and 87 are males. Their ages range from six months to 94 years.

The cases were recorded in St Catherine (58), Kingston and St Andrew (37), St Ann (29), St James (18), St Thomas (16), Portland (13), Clarendon (11), Trelawny (eight), St Elizabeth (six), Manchester (four), Westmoreland (three) and Hanover (two).

Meanwhile, 158 persons have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 53,948.

The country's positivity rate now stands at 17.7 per cent.