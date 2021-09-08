20 more COVID deaths, 672 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica recorded 672 new COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths on Tuesday, bringing the infection total to 73,496, and virus death toll to 1,666.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness reported that the new cases comprise 414 females and 258 males with ages ranging from three days to 101 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (95), St Catherine (94), Manchester (93), St Thomas (83), St Elizabeth (73), St James (54), Clarendon (45), Westmoreland (39), Portland (32), Trelawny (22), St Mary (16), Hanover (15) and St Ann (11).

The latest deceased comprise:

A 79-year-old male from St Elizabeth

A 79-year-old female from Manchester whose death was previously under investigation

A 65-year-old male from Manchester

A 58-year-old male from Manchester

A 58-year-old female from Manchester

A 59-year-old male from St Ann

A 61-year-old female from St Ann

A 77-year-old female from St Ann

A 56-year-old female from St Ann

A 61-year-old male from St Ann

A 65-year-old female from St Ann

A 77-year-old female from St Ann

A 78-year-old female from St Ann

A 78-year-old male from St Ann

A 51-year-old male from St Thomas

An 83-year-old female from St Thomas

A 66-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

A 72-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 63-year-old female from St Mary

A 64-year-old male from St Mary

Jamaica has 22,225 active cases after 90 people recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,135.

Currently, 786 people are hospitalised, 122 of which are severely ill, while 50 are critically ill and 158 are moderately ill.