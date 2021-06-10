20 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty Jamaicans tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) while one more patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

This brings the country's total confirmed cases since the outbreak last year to 49,110 and the virus death toll to 989.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest death is a 50-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew. Another death was also confirmed today as coincidental.

The new virus cases consist of 13 females and seven males with ages ranging from 11 years to 78 years.

The new cases were recorded in St James (seven), Kingston and St Andrew (four), St Catherine (four), Westmoreland (two), Hanover (one), St Ann (one), and St Mary (one).

The ministry said 185 patients recovered from the virus pushing the total virus recoveries to 27,013. There are 20,733 active cases of the virus.

