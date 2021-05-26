20 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The country recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,101, with 22,425 active, and the death toll to 934.

The deaths were of two people from Westmoreland – a 67-year-old woman, and an 83-year-old man; as well as a 43-year-old woman from Clarendon.

The new cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew, four; Manchester and Trelawny, one each; Portland, two; St Catherine and Westmoreland, three each; and St James, six.

The new cases range in age from three years to 74, and the gender breakdown is 10 females and 10 males.

A total 1,281 tests were conducted.

At the same time there were 147 recoveries, for a total 24,373.

One hundred and seventy-one patients are hospitalised, with 14 being critically ill.