20 sites for Western region vaccination blitz today

20 sites for Western region vaccination blitz todaySaturday, April 10, 2021
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica— The Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA) will today host its COVID vaccination blitz at more than 20 locations across the region, which encompasses the parishes of Trelawny, St James, Hanover and Westmoreland.
Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, teachers, tourism workers, members of the Jamaica Defence Force, people aged 60 and over are among the groups that are being targeted.
It is hoped that the vaccine will be administered to more than 2,000 people during today's vaccination drive in the western region scheduled to start at 10:00 am. .
In Trelawny, the vaccination sites are the Falmouth, Duncans, Clark's Town, Wait-a-Bit, Wakefield, Ulster Spring, Warsop and Duanvale health centres as well as the Stettin and Bounty Hall outreach sites.
In the neighbouring parish of St James, the vaccination sites are the Montego Bay Convention Centre, Catherine Hall Multi-purpose Stadium, Sandals Inn, Montego Bay Type V Clinic and Mount Carey Health Centre.
Over in Hanover, the sites are the Lucea and Sandy Bay health centres, Noel Holmes Hospital and the Lucea Anglican Church Hall.
And, in Westmoreland the locations are Negril, Whitehouse and Savanna-la-Mar health centres and the Sean Lavery Faith Hall.
Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, is expected to tour several of the vaccination locations across the region.
