21-y-o August Town woman, Jada Walker, missing since last year

ST ANDREW, Jamaica— Twenty-year-old Jada Walker of a Reserve Road address in August Town, Kingston 7 has been reported missing since Saturday, September 5, last year.

She is of dark complexion, slim build and about five feet tall.

Reports from the August Town Police are that Walker was last seen in her community about 6:00 pm; her mode of dress is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing Walker's whereabouts is being asked to contact the August Town Police at 876-927-2184, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.