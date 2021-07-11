21-y-o Clarendon man on firearm, assault charges

CLARENDON, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Rushane Lynch was arrested and charged by the Clarendon police with assault occasioning bodily harm and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident at Corn Piece district, Hayes in Clarendon on Friday, June 4.

Lawmen said that Lynch had an argument with the complainants about 12:00 pm, after which he left then returned, armed with a firearm.

Lynch reportedly held the complainants at gunpoint; he then used his hand to hit one of the complainants in her face.

It is reported that he also discharged the weapon in the air before running from the scene.

A report was made to the police and a targeted raid carried out at Lynch's home. A Browning pistol with ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was found inside his yard.