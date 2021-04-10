21-y-o Orphia Green of Pembroke Hall missing

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Orphia Green of a Chippenham Avenue address in Pembrook Hall, Kingston 20, has been reported missing since yesterday, Friday, April 9.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about five feet seven inches tall.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that Green was last seen at home about 3:30 pm; her mode of dress is unknown.

Anyone knowing Green's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park Police at 876-933-4280, Police 119 emergency number of the nearest police station.