21-y-o St Thomas man charged in robbery of cell phone

ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police on November 10 arrested and charged a St Thomas man after he allegedly robbed two men at gun point at Louden Hill in the parish.

Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Ofield, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.

The police said that Ofield and another man held two other men at gunpoint about 5:45 pm, after meeting them to purchase an Iphone 11 cellular phone.

Upon the approach of a police team the robbers ran and Ofield was held with the phone and subsequently arrested and charged.