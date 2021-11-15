21-y-o St Thomas man charged in robbery of cell phone

21-y-o St Thomas man charged in robbery of cell phoneMonday, November 15, 2021
ST THOMAS, Jamaica — The police on November 10 arrested and charged a St Thomas man after he allegedly robbed two men at gun point at Louden Hill in the parish.
Twenty-one-year-old Brandon Ofield, has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm.
The police said that Ofield and another man held two other men at gunpoint about 5:45 pm, after meeting them to purchase an Iphone 11 cellular phone.
Upon the approach of a police team the robbers ran and Ofield was held with the phone and subsequently arrested and charged.
