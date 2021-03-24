21-y-o Trish-Ann Johnson last seen at MoBay bus stop

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Twenty-one-year-old Trish-Ann Johnson, a pump attendant of Pitt Street, Falmouth, in Trelawny, has been reported missing since Tuesday, March 23.

She is of dark complexion, medium build, about five feet three inches tall and wears a natural plaited hairstyle.

Reports from the Falmouth police are that on March 23 about 3:00 pm, Johnson was seen at a bus stop on William Street in Montego Bay. She was dressed in a pink floral blouse, black skirt and black flat shoes. All efforts to locate her since have proven futile.

Anyone knowing Johnson's whereabouts is being asked to contact the Falmouth Police Station at (876)954-3222, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.