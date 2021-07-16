21-y-o charged with shooting murder

MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Carey Charlton has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of 25-year-old Montel Shaw in Manchester on Wednesday, January 27.

The police said that Shaw was walking along the roadway about 8:40 am, two men travelling on a motorcycle approached him; he reportedly ran down a slope and was chased and shot multiple times.

The men fled and Shaw was assisted to the hospital.

The police said that while being treated, Shaw gave a dying declaration in which he implicated Charlton as one of the men who shot at him.

Lawmen said that he was shown a photo album and he identified Charlton.

The police said Charlton was arrested on Wednesday, June 30 during an operation.

He was charged following an interview.