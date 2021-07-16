21-y-o charged with shooting murder

21-y-o charged with shooting murderFriday, July 16, 2021
|
MANCHESTER, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Carey Charlton has been arrested and charged with murder following the shooting death of 25-year-old Montel Shaw in Manchester on Wednesday, January 27.
The police said that Shaw was walking along the roadway about 8:40 am, two men travelling on a motorcycle approached him; he reportedly ran down a slope and was chased and shot multiple times.
The men fled and Shaw was assisted to the hospital.
The police said that while being treated, Shaw gave a dying declaration in which he implicated Charlton as one of the men who shot at him.
Lawmen said that he was shown a photo album and he identified Charlton.
The police said Charlton was arrested on Wednesday, June 30 during an operation.
He was charged following an interview.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy