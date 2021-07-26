21-y-o drowns in Rio Grande, Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — A man drowned in the Rio Grande at Golden Vale in Portland on Sunday.

He has been identified as Kareem Cole, a 21-year-old of Red Hills, St Andrew.

OBSERVER ONLINE understands that Cole was among a group of people from St Andrew swimming in the river at an area known as 'Nasty Davis' about 4:00 pm on Sunday when he got into difficulties and drowned.

Other members of the group reportedly tried to resuscitate him but their attempts were futile. He was taken to the Port Antonio Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Cole's body was removed to the morgue and a post mortem is to be conducted as soon as possible.

The Portland police are carrying out an investigation.

Nasty Davis is a regular picnic spot at Golden Vale where a number of people have drowned.

Everard Owen