21-y-o hands over stolen TV, laptop to police in Westmoreland

21-y-o hands over stolen TV, laptop to police in WestmorelandThursday, April 15, 2021
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica — A Westmoreland man who reportedly admitted to stealing a flat screen television and a laptop among other items, is now facing several charges under the Larceny Act.
He is 21-year-old Kimani Jenkins of New Hope district in the parish.
Jenkins has been charged with house breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property.
According to police reports, about 5:30 pm on Wednesday, February 3, the complainant locked her premises in Grant Bush district, Little London and left. However, upon her return, she reportedly discovered that the house was broken into and several items, including a black Imperial flat screen television and one black Gateway Laptop, were stolen.
The matter was reported to the police and Jenkins was later apprehended and interviewed following investigations.
The police said he admitted to committing the crime and handed over the television and the laptop.
