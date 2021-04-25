21-y-o man charged with murder of O' Brian Cunningham

WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Twenty-one-year-old Garth Spence was yesterday charged in connection with the murder 26-year-old O'Brian Cunningham which occurred along Hudson Street, Westmoreland on Wednesday, April 14.

The police said that about 11:30 pm, Cunningham and a female companion went to a shop when he was attacked by three men including Spence.

The female called the police and on their arrival, a blood trail was seen.

Cunningham was later found in bushes with multiple wounds to the head. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lawmen said that on Monday, April 19, the police conducted an operation at a premises located at Hudson Street, Savanna-la-Mar in the parish where Spence was apprehended and placed into custody. He was charged based on an eyewitness statement, the police said.