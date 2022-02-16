21-year-old gunned down in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have launched a probe into an early morning gun attack which claimed the life of a man in Montpelier, St James on Wednesday.

Dead is 21-year-old Brandon Doeman.

According to investigators, residents alerted them about 2:00 am after hearing what appeared to be loud gunshots coming from a section of the area.

Doeman's bullet-riddled body was later found by the police.

He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.