21-year-old gunned down in St James

21-year-old gunned down in St JamesWednesday, February 16, 2022
|
ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have launched a probe into an early morning gun attack which claimed the life of a man in Montpelier, St James on Wednesday.
Dead is 21-year-old Brandon Doeman.
According to investigators, residents alerted them about 2:00 am after hearing what appeared to be loud gunshots coming from a section of the area.
Doeman's bullet-riddled body was later found by the police.
He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy