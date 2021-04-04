214 new COVID cases, 2 deaths

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica recorded 214 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, and two confirmed deaths, pushing the country's total confirmed cases to 40,663 and the death toll to 615.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the latest deaths include an 84-year-old man from Westmoreland and an 80-year-old woman from St James. The ministry also reported three more deaths under investigation and another as a coincidental death.

Meanwhile, of the 214 new cases, there were 122 females and 92 males, with ages ranging from two days to 89 years.

The cases were recorded in Kingston and St Andrew (54), St Catherine (44), St James (21), St Mary (15), Manchester (15), St Elizabeth (13), Westmoreland (12), Trelawny (12), St Thomas (nine), St Ann (eight), Portland (seven), and Hanover (four).

The country also recorded 135 recoveries, bringing the total number of recoveries to 18,149.

