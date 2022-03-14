21 new COVID cases, five more deaths reported

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica on Sunday reported 21 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases reported on the island to 128,400.

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the country also reported five more virus-related deaths. The death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 2,850.

Of the newly reported cases, there were 11 females and 10 males, with ages ranging from one year to 79 years.

The cases were recorded in Clarendon (four), St Catherine (four), Kingston and St Andrew (three), St Elizabeth (two), St James (two), St Mary (two), Hanover (one), St Thomas (one), Manchester (one) and St Ann (one).

Portland, Trelawny and Westmoreland recorded zero cases

Meanwhile, the latest deaths comprise a 83-year-old male and a 85 year-old male from Portland, a 56-year-old female and a 65-year-old female from Westmoreland, and a 59-year-old male from St Mary.